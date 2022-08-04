Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 833,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TIMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on TIM in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get TIM alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 19,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in TIM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TIM by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIM Trading Up 1.7 %

TIM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 4,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts predict that TIM will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.