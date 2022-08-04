Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 2,009 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92.

Toast stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $24,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Toast by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,991,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

