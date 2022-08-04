TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TODGF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €42.00 ($43.30) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Thursday. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.