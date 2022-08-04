TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

