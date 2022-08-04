Topcon Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Topcon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Topcon’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon Price Performance

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Topcon has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $19.12.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.