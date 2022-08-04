Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $27.18 or 0.00118821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $29.89 million and approximately $34.00 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00631469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035408 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.