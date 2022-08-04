Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

