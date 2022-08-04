Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.