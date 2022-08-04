Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.21

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.21 and traded as high as $36.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 19,508 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

