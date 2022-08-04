Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.21

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.21 and traded as high as $36.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 19,508 shares trading hands.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG)
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.