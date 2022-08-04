Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.66. 397,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,222. The firm has a market cap of $219.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

