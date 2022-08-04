TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Down 1.8%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.70 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.45). 456,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,384,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.70 ($1.48).

TCAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11,990.00.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

