TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Down 1.8%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.70 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.45). Approximately 456,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,384,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.70 ($1.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCAP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.31).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £982.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11,990.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.