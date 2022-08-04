TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,572. The firm has a market cap of $663.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TPI Composites by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

