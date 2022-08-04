Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.05-7.15 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.62. 58,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.