TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.9 %

TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. 28,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,538. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.