Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Transocean Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,165 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 942,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

