Tredje AP fonden Buys 5,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,616. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.36.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

