Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 83.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 88,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,641. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

