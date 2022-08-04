Tredje AP fonden Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $69.21. 80,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,404. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

