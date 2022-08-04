Tredje AP fonden Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,352 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.30. 38,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

