Tredje AP fonden Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $228.44. 40,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,201. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

