Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

NYSE LLY traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.63. 133,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $287.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.70 and its 200-day moving average is $288.21.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.