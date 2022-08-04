Tredje AP fonden Purchases 20,426 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,310,500 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.61. 52,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.