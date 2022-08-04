Trinity Network Credit Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,266.75 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $115,266.75 and approximately $17,220.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032551 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

