Trollcoin (TROLL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.00

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $135,802.75 and approximately $20.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

