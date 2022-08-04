TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0693 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. TRON has a market cap of $6.40 billion and $389.88 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002520 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000240 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,419,686,622 coins and its circulating supply is 92,419,688,750 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.