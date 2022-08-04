TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,371,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,680,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 7,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,531. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

