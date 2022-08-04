TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,843,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,601,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $152.74 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

