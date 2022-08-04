TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 57,549 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,549 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 532,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 212,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

