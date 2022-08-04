TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Umpqua worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 36,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.