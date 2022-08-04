TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $76,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 9,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.