TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.13 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. 125,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.