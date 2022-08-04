TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.71. 35,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,310,500. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

