TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) by 372.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares makes up about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

TMV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.19. 10,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $122.40.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.