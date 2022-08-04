TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $14.31 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

