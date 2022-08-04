TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 998 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VHT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,344. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

