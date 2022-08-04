TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 91 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.62. 9,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

