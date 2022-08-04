Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 14,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TFC opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
