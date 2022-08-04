Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 14,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

TFC opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.