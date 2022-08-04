Truist Financial Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $85.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.