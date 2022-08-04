Truist Financial Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $85.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.
BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
