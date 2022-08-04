Truist Financial Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

CHD opened at $87.55 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

