Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $68.00

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $61.81. Trupanion shares last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 6,417 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday.

Trupanion Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,034,968.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,968.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

