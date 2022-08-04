TrustSwap (SWAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283,316.00

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and $283,316.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

