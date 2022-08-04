Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Tupperware Brands Stock Performance
TUP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 119,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,103. The company has a market cap of $484.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $25.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
