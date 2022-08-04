Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

TUP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 119,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,103. The company has a market cap of $484.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $25.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $597,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

