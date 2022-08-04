TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.05

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.05 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.24). TwentyFour Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,160,306 shares.

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £651.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.71.

TwentyFour Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

