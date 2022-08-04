Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Boosted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.72. 112,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $382.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.84.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

