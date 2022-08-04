Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $876,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

