Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $999,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,403,000 after purchasing an additional 226,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

