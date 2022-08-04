Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $4,255,269. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

