Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 6.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.