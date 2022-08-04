Typhoon Network (TYPH) One Day Volume Tops $87.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $115,161.03 and $87.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00623096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036065 BTC.
Typhoon Network Coin Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
